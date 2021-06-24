NewsCoronavirus

Malls are reopening in Toronto on Wednesday

Stores in malls across Toronto can finally open on Wednesday, June 30 when Ontario enters Step 2 of its reopening plan.

Non-essential retailers in malls will be allowed to open at 25% capacity. In-person shopping at mall retailers has been prohibited in Ontario since April 8, when Ontario entered a Stay-at-Home order.

The reopening comes two days earlier than expected. Officials decided to move the province into Step 2 on June 30 instead of July 2 due to high vaccination rates and low COVID-19 infection rates.

“Because of the tireless work of our health care heroes, and the record-setting success of our vaccine rollout, we are able to move into Step Two ahead of schedule on June 30 with the support of our public health experts,” Premier Doug Ford said in a news release.

When Ontario entered Step 1 of reopening on June 11, only stores in malls with exterior entrances were allowed to open for in-person shopping. Stores within malls can welcome customers back on June 30.

Capacity limits at non-essential stores were previously set at 15%, which resulted in long lines and long waits for shoppers who were eager to shop in a physical store again.

Other things allowed on June 30 include haircuts, indoor gatherings of up to five people, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, overnight camps for children, and sitting with up to six people on a patio table.

