Malls are reopening in Toronto on Wednesday

Stores in malls across Toronto can finally open on Wednesday, June 30 when Ontario enters Step 2 of its reopening plan.

Non-essential retailers in malls will be allowed to open at 25% capacity. In-person shopping at mall retailers has been prohibited in Ontario since April 8, when Ontario entered a Stay-at-Home order.

The reopening comes two days earlier than expected. Officials decided to move the province into Step 2 on June 30 instead of July 2 due to high vaccination rates and low COVID-19 infection rates.

“Because of the tireless work of our health care heroes, and the record-setting success of our vaccine rollout, we are able to move into Step Two ahead of schedule on June 30 with the support of our public health experts,” Premier Doug Ford said in a news release.