You can officially get a haircut in Toronto starting next week

If those extra-long pandemic locks have been bothering you for months, this week brings some good news because the wait to get a haircut is almost over.

Personal care businesses, including hair salons, will be allowed to reopen on June 30 when Ontario officially moves into Step 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

The province announced the early reopening on Thursday, saying Ontario will allow salons to open as of 12:01 am on June 30.

COVID-19 safety precautions must be followed for the duration of the appointment, including mask-wearing by both customer and stylist.

Torontonians have been prohibited from getting professional haircuts since November when the city went into lockdown during the second wave of COVID-19 infections. That means many people have been growing out their hair out for more than seven months.

Personal care businesses came close to reopening in April between the second and third waves but had to remain closed after new COVID-19 cases skyrocketed.

There was discussion about letting hair salons open for outdoor haircuts, but stylists Daily Hive spoke with said that would be too logistically challenging.

Other regions in Ontario outside the GTA were able to have hair salons open during the colour-coded framework. However, salons across the province were shut in April when the Stay-at-Home order was implemented.

Other personal care businesses allowed to reopen include nail salons, tattoo parlours, and waxing boutiques.