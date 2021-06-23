New report outlines what Ontario needs to do to rebuild tourism industry

A new report commissioned by the government outlines the ways Ontario can support its tourism sector during the recovery from COVID-19’s devastating economic impact.

Penned by the Tourism Economic Recovery Ministerial Task Force, the new report makes recommendations on how to best support Ontario’s $36 billion tourism industry going forward.

“After the changes and challenges that were brought on by this global pandemic, Ontarians will want to create new memories and experiences with their families,” task force chair and former Conservative leader Tim Hudak said in a news release.

“The work of this group will also play a key role in getting Ontarians back on the payroll in our tourism and hospitality sectors.”

Some key recommendations from the report include:

Reducing red tape for tourism businesses

Help tourism businesses regain stability

Collaboration between the tourism industry and public health officials to restore confidence in domestic visits

Emphasizing safety post-COVID-19

Encouraging Ontarians to experience their province through industry-coordinated “Yours to Discover” travel days

Showcasing what Ontario has to offer by highlighting itineraries, packages, trails, and local experiences

In the next six months, Ontario officials want to encourage residents to focus their pent-up desire to travel on local experiences.

Some Ontario holidays highlighted in the report include sailing on Lake Ontario, canoeing in Algonquin Park, skating in Arrowhead Provincial Park, visiting a sugar shack in Seguin, getting to know Toronto’s food scene, and watching an expert carver in Thunder Bay.

Over the next two years, the report recommends showcasing Ontario’s beaches, arts, culture, food, and attractions to convince people they can enjoy a wide range of experiences within the province.

“As we look to the future, the recommendations and proposals presented in this report will play a vital role in helping our government develop a clear path forward to ensure the long-term recovery of Ontario’s tourism industry,” Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Lisa MacLeod said.