"Jackass" star Steve-O covers adoption fees at Toronto Humane Society

Jackass star Steve-O is currently on his Bucket List Tour and he checked off something big in Toronto this week.

Known to be an advocate for animals, Steve-O recently visited the Toronto Humane Society (THS) and covered all the adoption fees which led to the adoption of 12 animals that day.

The famous stunt performer met with fans who awaited his appearance, sharing a message that was dear to him. “I want as many animals as possible to find their homes today,” Steve-O told the crowd. “Adopt or foster if you can!”

Those at THS the same day as the star got to take selfies and get T-shirts signed. There were also plenty of puppy cuddles, too.

Roo, Steve-O’s very own foster dog from Toronto Humane Society, also made an appearance and found his “forever home” in less than two days. The two shared a warm embrace before saying their final goodbyes.

As a result of Steve-O’s support that day, THS says another 11 animals were placed on hold for adoption, with over $1,500 raised so far.

“Thank you, Steve-O, for supporting animal adoption, advocating for animals everywhere, and for taking the time to visit Toronto Humane Society,” the Toronto Humane Society said in a statement.

Having four dogs, three cats, and two rescue goats of his own, he and his partner have plans to start their very own animal sanctuary.

If you would like to donate to Steve-O’s fundraiser to help find animals their forever home, you can do so here.