Woman dead after stabbing inside Canadian Tire store in Mississauga

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
Sep 20 2022, 1:36 pm
Canadian Tire/Google Maps

A woman is dead after a stabbing inside a busy Canadian Tire store in Mississauga Monday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene at Mavis Road and Britania Road at around 6 pm after receiving multiple reports of a man and a woman stabbed inside the store.

According to police, one female victim was pronounced dead on the scene and one male suspect was taken into custody but is receiving treatment for his injuries at a hospital.

Police have not confirmed if the deceased was a Canadian Tire employee or a customer, nor have they commented on the relationship between the victim and the suspect. No other details have been released so far.

The Homicide Bureau is now investigating, police say.

The Canadian Tire store remains closed.

