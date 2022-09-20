Woman dead after stabbing inside Canadian Tire store in Mississauga

A woman is dead after a stabbing inside a busy Canadian Tire store in Mississauga Monday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene at Mavis Road and Britania Road at around 6 pm after receiving multiple reports of a man and a woman stabbed inside the store.

According to police, one female victim was pronounced dead on the scene and one male suspect was taken into custody but is receiving treatment for his injuries at a hospital.

STABBING:

– Mavis Rd & Britannia Rd in #Mississauga

– Reports of a ml and a fml injured in the area

– 1 fml victim has been pronounced deceased

– 1 ml suspect taken into custody

– Ml in custody being taken to a local hospital, U/K extent of inj.

– C/R at 6:00 p.m.

– PR22-0310982 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 19, 2022

Police have not confirmed if the deceased was a Canadian Tire employee or a customer, nor have they commented on the relationship between the victim and the suspect. No other details have been released so far.

The Homicide Bureau is now investigating, police say.

The Canadian Tire store remains closed.