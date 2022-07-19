NewsCrime

"Armed and dangerous" suspect sought after woman stabbed from behind in downtown Toronto

Jul 19 2022, 6:46 pm
Toronto Police Service

Another violent attack occurred in downtown Toronto last night and the police need help locating the suspect.

Toronto Police responded to a call at 10:30 pm Thursday night of a stabbing in the Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street West area. It’s reported that a woman was stabbed from behind after allegedly arguing with a man at the rear of a building.

Police are unable to confirm if the victim and suspect knew each other.

After the woman fell to the ground, police say the suspect fled the area “walking west through an adjacent parking lot.”

Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. He is described as 20 to 30-years-old, heavy build, with short black braided hair, and black unshaven facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a plaid hooded zip-up sweater over a dark coloured t-shirt, light coloured pants, and black shoes.

If located, police ask you do not approach; call 911 immediately.

