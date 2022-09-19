Over $46K raised for family of international student killed in Milton shooting

Satwinder Singh was one of three victims in last week’s shooting rampage in the GTHA. Singh was on life support until Halton Police confirmed he died in hospital on September 17.

Now, his family is raising money to support his parents and to fly his body back to India.

Singh was a 28-year-old international student who recently completed his studies at Conestoga College. He was working part-time at MK Auto Repairs in Milton when the shooting took place. Another employee, Shakeel Ashraf, was also shot and killed in the rampage.

“We are in the process of bringing his dad here before they take him off life support. It is a tough time for our family and we need prayers from all of you,” his family writes on the GoFundMe page.

Singh’s family set a fundraising goal of $50,000 and the campaign has already surpassed $46,000. Hundreds of people from all over are leaving donations and offering their deepest condolences to the family.

Singh is described as a poet with a passion for reading and writing. He finished his BBA and MBA in Marketing in India and came to Canada to study Global Business Management.

“Satwinder was a loving son, brother, and grandson who will be missed daily,” his family says.