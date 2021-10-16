Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of "heavy" rain

A special weather statement has been issued for the City of Toronto ahead of “heavy” rain expected on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued the statement, the third in as many days, just after 11:30 am.

Following last night’s downpour, the city will be hit with up to 10 more millimeters of rain before the showers taper off later today.

According to Ontario’s floor warning system, “sustained winds” are to be expected as well.

The dreary weather is courtesy of Hurricane Pamela, the remnants of which are passing over the province.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, the weather authority advises turning on your lights and maintaining a safe following distance.

As of 12 pm, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has not issued a flood warning for the city.