Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Toronto due to heavy rainfall

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Thursday evening.

According to the statement, heavy rain is expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

“Heavy rainfall with amounts reaching 30 to 40 mm. Isolated amounts up to 50 mm possible,” reads the weather statement.

“Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area Friday night into Saturday morning.”

The weather agency said rainfall warnings may be required for portions of the area at a later time.

The high is expected to reach 19°C on Friday, with showers expected by the afternoon, according to Environment Canada’s forecast.

Rain is expected over the weekend as well, with sunshine returning on Monday.

For now, be sure to pack your umbrella. You’ll need it out there.