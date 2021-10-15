Toronto to be hit by up to 50 mm of rain on Friday night

Toronto is going to be drenched by up to 50 mm of rain tonight, leading Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the city.

The statement was issued Friday morning warning that “heavy” rain is expected tonight through Saturday.

“Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area tonight through Saturday as a low-pressure system and associated cold front push through the region,” the statement reads.

Between 20 and 40 mm of rain is expected, although some parts of the city may be hit by up to 50 mm. Rainfall warnings may be issued later on Friday, Environment Canada said.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the rain will continue throughout the coming weekend.

Showers are expected to continue into Saturday night and will last into Sunday morning. There’s only a 30% chance of showers on Sunday night, but the city will be a frigid 6°C.

Sunshine, and higher temperatures, should return on Monday.