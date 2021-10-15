You can compete in a real-life Squid Game at this Toronto gym

Toronto’s Fit Factory Fitness is launching its very own Squid Game challenge next month.

Taking place at the gym’s newly-opened midtown location, the games will be held after every weekend class throughout November.

Six fitness-focused games will follow the same high-intensity challenges as those played in the hit Netflix series Squid Game while abiding by Fit Factory’s calorie-crushing workouts.

Fit Factory members, and those signed up for a 30-day trial pass, will be able to participate. The winner will receive a secret prize, courtesy of the gym.

Happier endings are to be expected for the losers.

Located at 161 Eglinton Avenue East, Fit Factory’s midtown location runs four classes every weekend — two on Saturday morning and two on Sunday morning.

There are just over three weeks left before the Squid Game challenge begins, so you better start training.