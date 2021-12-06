Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto on Monday, December 6, and it looks like things are about to get real windy.

Beginning Monday afternoon, strong gusts of wind are forecast to hit the city, and can cause damage to weak buildings, toss around loose objects, and snap branches off trees.

The city could see 70 to 80 kilometre-per-hour gusts “with the passage of a cold front.” These will develop in the afternoon and last into the evening.

Rain showers will end around noon.

Tonight, the weather will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries at night and in the early hours of Tuesday. Wind chill could take the city into a snippy -11°C overnight.

For the rest of the week, Toronto will see a mix of rainy and sunny weather, and might see three days of over 0°C weather on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, too.

Stay safe, Toronto.