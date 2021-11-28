Winter weather travel advisory remains in effect, more snow expected in Toronto

Environment Canada’s winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Toronto on Sunday.

According to the weather agency, more snow is expected to fall by tonight.

“The first snowfall of the season for many locales will continue today and likely impact road conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution as untreated roads may become icy and slippery,” states the advisory.

“An additional 3 to 6 cm of snow is expected by this evening. It is possible however, that some communities could see locally higher amounts due to easterly winds off of Lake Ontario.”

Environment Canada adds that motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

The high on Sunday is expected to reach 1°C, with a low dipping to -4°C.

But the snow may not last long on the ground. By Thursday, the high will reach 7°C, with rain returning to the forecast.

For today, stay safe if you head outside. And bundle up.