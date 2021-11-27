Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto ahead of first snowfall

Hope your snow tires are ready for their first go of the season. In the afternoon on Saturday, November 27, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the City of Toronto.

The first snowfall of the season is expected to start accumulating on Sunday and has the potential to affect road conditions.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution as untreated roads may become icy and slippery,” said Environment Canada in their statement.

The agency expects snowfall to start Sunday morning, persisting throughout the day before petering out at night. Between two and five centimetres of snow are expected, but some areas could see more thanks to easterly winds from Lake Ontario.

Anyone who will be on the road Sunday should expect “hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” so give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going if you must head out.

As you probably remember from last winter, poor weather conditions can cause transportation delays.

If you find that you have reduced visibility on the road, double-check that your lights are on and keep a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Environment Canada said that highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots could get icy and slippery.

Learn more about the road conditions from the Ministry of Transportation by calling 5-1-1.

You can follow Environment Canada to keep up to date on the alerts and forecasts. Also, you can report severe weather by tweeting it out with the #ONStorm hashtag or by emailing [email protected]