Popular Toronto greek food pop-up is coming back to the Ossington strip

Jan 13 2022, 3:28 pm
A popular Greek food pop-up in Toronto is making a return for the winter, and they’re turning up the heat on the Ossington strip.

Souvla by Mamakas is back with a pop-up kitchen, bringing all the favourites from their pop-up patio this past summer.

 

A post shared by SOUVLA by Mamakas (@souvlabymamakas)

They’ll be serving up mouthwatering eats from the Bar Koukla kitchen and will be available for pick up and delivery from their 88 Ossington Avenue location.

Their menu includes delicious choices like Chicken and Kebab pitas, greek salad, feta fries and more.

Orders can be placed via the Mamakas website, Ambassador app or Uber Eats.

They’re open every day from 11 am to 10 pm.

