Toronto eatery known for seasonal Japanese cuisine permanently closes

A local Toronto eatery known for its seasonal Japanese cuisine has announced its permanent closure.

Skippa will no longer welcome guests to its 379 Harbor Street location after announcing on Instagram that it will end operations after years of service.

“Before we opened the doors, the plan was to run it for five years and then move on. So here we are,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @skipparestaurant



“Toronto, you have been incredible to us. I cannot believe our seats were almost always full. Every week I would look at the reservations with shock. That gave me immense motivation to do better and better.”

Though it’s not stated as to why the restaurant decided to close, many other eateries in the city have shuttered in the last few weeks due to the pressure of COVID-19.

You might also like: Toronto restaurants and bars that have permanently closed in 2022

Another Ossington strip restaurant shutters in Toronto

This Toronto Loblaws location is home to a new restaurant concept

“Thank you to all the team members who worked with us. Brief and long. All the farmers, suppliers from around the world – you gave us the inspiration for what we did. The relationships developed through Skippa will be cherished for life. The lessons learned will be reflected and improved upon.”

It’s a difficult time for Toronto restaurants as restrictions continue to pause indoor dining across the province; however, several other local restaurants continue to push through, offering delivery and takeout options in the city.