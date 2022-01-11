Toronto restaurants and bars that have permanently closed in 2022

Toronto’s restaurant industry continues to struggle as Ontario implements further restrictions on indoor dining, causing some establishments to shutter.

Last year was nothing less than a roller coaster when it came to re-opening and closing restaurants across the province, especially in Toronto.

We’ve seen our favourite restaurants and bars kick the bucket and succumb to financial pressures due to the effects of COVID-19.

We’re only a few days into the new year, but several restaurants have already closed their doors for good. We will continue to update the list below so you are always in the loop.

Toronto restaurant closures since the start of the year:

Patties Express Inc. – 4 Elm Street

FLOCK rotisserie + greens – 97 Harbord Street

The Lucky Penny – 189 Shaw Street

Saints Island Pies – 1665 Dundas Street West

The Wallace Gastropub – 1954 Yonge Street