Southern Ontario is about to be hit with first snowfall of the season

Southern Ontario is bracing for its first snowfall of the season on Monday evening, but will Toronto be spared from the icy chill descending on the region?

Those summer-like conditions the province has experienced through much of the fall came crashing to a sudden end on Saturday when a cold front pushed the mercury from the double digits to low single digits and sub-zero temperatures in just a few hours.

Temperatures remain close to or below freezing across much of the province on Monday morning, and The Weather Network reports snowfall has been noted in areas of Ontario, including the Ottawa region, as the workweek gets underway.

Get ready: Quite a few folks across southern Ontario will see their first snow of the season as soon as Sunday night. #ONStormhttps://t.co/OKfRgI3skD — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) October 29, 2023

And it will only get colder in the days to come as the cold front will be trailed by a trough passing over the Great Lakes region on Tuesday.

Meteorologists expect this system to push temperatures even lower and increase the risk of lake-effect snow in snow belt areas through Wednesday.

The first significant snowfall is expected in the region on Monday evening, predominantly affecting areas of the province where cold winds blow over comparatively warm waters like Lake Superior, Lake Huron, and Georgian Bay.

Meteorologists forecast accumulation of between 3 and 5 cm of snow in areas as far south as Collingwood and Sarnia.

Toronto residents will likely escape the worst of things. Temperatures in the city are expected to stay above freezing, and the most likely scenario in the 416 is patches of spotty rain with the potential for slippery roads.