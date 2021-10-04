This Toronto cookie delivery service offers monthly subscriptions

SOS Treats is the newest cookie delivery service to make its way to Toronto, and they’re changing the way you get your cookie fix.

Toronto’s Pi Co., the face behind the new “direct-to-consumer” cookie concept, makes it easier for residents in the city and across the GTA to get their hands on artisan baked cookies.

The brand offers what they’re calling “a first of its kind cookie menu” that provides gluten-free options.

They come in various flavours like red velvet, stuffed Nutella, Caramilk, and so much more.

The cookie dough is made from scratch and baked on-site at a variety of satellite locations.

Founders Marc Askenasi and Sam Hazan took the last year and a half to find new opportunities outside their thriving pizza business.

“Living at opposite ends of the city, there were a number of amazing artisanal restaurants and bakeshops that each of us would want to order from, but the other couldn’t because they were outside of the delivery radius,” said Askenasi.

“We quickly realized that there was a massive gap (both literally and figuratively) for a great fun brand, with high-end artisanal baked cookies that could be ordered ubiquitously across the GTA and delivered ASAP.”

Cookies are sold in packs of six, 12, or 24, and they’re available for same-day delivery. Pricing starts at $18 and up. Customers can also go above and beyond and try out the monthly cookie subscription service.

Orders can be placed on their official website or via UberEats, SkiptheDishes, or Door Dash.

