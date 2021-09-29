Inside Pink Sky: Toronto's new seafood lover’s mecca on King West (PHOTOS)

There are two things that make patrons return to a restaurant: food and service. And Toronto’s new seafood spot on King Street West delivers both. Welcome to Pink Sky.

Located at 480 King Street West, and previously Weslodge, Pink Sky’s interior is far from the brightness its name reflects. Entering the restaurant, the grand doors leads to a warm room that’s been totally transformed with walnut and copper hues and large New York-style windows overlooking the business of King West.

For anyone looking for atmosphere, this place also delivers that.

Described as a sea-to-fork restaurant that offers equal parts local neighbourhood favourite and “night out” destination, Pink Sky’s menu includes a raw bar offering selections of east and west coast oysters, ceviche, crudo and tartare along with a selection of the freshest shellfish.

To try all that it offers, the Shellfish Platter is the go-to starter for seafood lovers, and it can be perfectly paired with some of Pink Sky’s cocktails including the Spiced Margarita and the Sunset Sour.

“We want to offer a wholistically unique seafood experience at Pink Sky,” said co-owner Hanif Harji when the space first opened. “We built this menu around freshness – and offering the freshest fish, seafood and produce alongside unique flavours, textures and preparations that will underscore a great experience – whether you’re popping in for lunch or planning a great evening with friends.”

The space is certainly vibrant, and the food is fresh and would appeal to any pallets, even those who aren’t the biggest seafood fans – you can opt in for a Bone-in Prime Striploin if that’s your preference.

If you enjoy seafood, there’s an array of fish options including the Daily Catch menu, as well as the Whole Ontario Trout, which is served with lemon fried potato and charred broccolini.

Another must-try dish at Pink Sky is the Grilled Littleneck Clams, which is served in a broth with grilled bread.

And whether its in their dining room, or upper-level private room, the dark wood throughout the space will keep you cozy through the upcoming cold winter months.

Before heading out, be sure to dip into the Maple Tart, for a different take on a very Canadian dessert.

Reservations are recommended for Pink Sky, and expect the flavourful food and impeccable service to bring you back for more.