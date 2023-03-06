D.O. Double G Thang: Snoop's new North American tour rolls into Toronto this summer

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Summer concert season in Toronto is just around the corner, and the top Dogg in the entertainment industry is coming to the party.
Snoop Dogg has announced that his High School Reunion Tour is rolling into Budweiser Stage on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
The stacked concert lineup includes Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, featuring special guest DJ Drama. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 am.
Snoop Dogg has truly conquered the entertainment industry over the past 30 years. The 16-time Grammy nominee has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and appeared in films such as Half Baked, Training Day, and Starsky & Hutch. He also is a Hollywood Walk of Famer and has won an American Music Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.
The WWE Hall of Fame inductee is also renowned as a serial entrepreneur with investments in a variety of tech, entertainment, and lifestyle, products. Snoop Dogg even recently partnered with a Canadian cannabis company.
Huge hits by the legendary rapper that fans may hear during the High School Reunion Tour include “The Next Episode,” “Gin and Juice,” and “Young, Wild & Free.” So get ready to drop it like it’s hot this July!
Snoop Dogg — High School Reunion Tour
When: July 26, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard W, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 am