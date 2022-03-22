Joni at Park Hyatt Toronto will be hosting a specially curated brunch for this Easter season next month.

Executive Chef Antonio Soriano and his team have designed a special family-style menu for those interested in reserving a spot for Joni’s Easter Brunch.

This menu allows guests to share amongst themselves, indulging in delicious eats like a Smoked Salmon Pastrami, Ham Pithivier, Challah French Toast, a festive Chocolate Mini Egg Dish and more.

Joni’s Easter Brunch will be available for two days only, on April 17 and April 18 from 11 am to 3 pm, for $75 per person.

Reservations for the delicious experience can be made here.

When: April 17 and 18

Where: Park Hyatt – 4 Avenue Road