Yours to Discover: Sleeping Giant boasts gorgeous views of Lake Superior

If you’re wondering how to take advantage of Ontario’s staycation tax credit this year, you may want to look northwest and head to Thunder Bay’s Sleeping Giant.

Make sure you pack your bags because this is certainly more than a day trip. Located just over 15 hours outside of Toronto, Sleeping Giant Provincial Park has lots to offer. Whether you enjoy hiking, birding, canoeing, or swimming, there’s a little something for everyone.

The Sleeping Giant, or Nanabijou, is one of Ontario’s natural wonders, and it’s worth the drive. There is more than 100 km of hiking trails to tackle and you can gaze out at Lake Superior from the Top of the Giant Trail!

Sleeping Giant gets its name from the rock formation that, well, looks like a giant on his back with his arms folded across his chest. There’s a legend about how the Sleeping Giant came to be, you can read about it here.

The park’s Visitors Centre features exhibits on the cultural history and a model of the Silver Islet Mine.

The park also has another geological formation that people like to visit: the Sea Lion. You can hike along the Sea Lion Trail to find it!

If you’re more of a glamper, there are full-service cabins available to rent year-round. There are also mountain biking and cycling trails for a smoother ride.

There’s also plenty of wildlife to see while you’re there. Bunnies, foxes, bears, and more than 200 species of birds!

Since this is more of a long-haul trip than an overnight trip, plan to visit other natural wonders nearby! There’s the Ouimet Canyon about an hour northeast of Sleeping Giant Provincial Park. The views from the pass are absolutely stunning! You won’t want to miss it.