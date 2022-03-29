If you’re planning your summer road trips already, you’ll want to make sure you put Flowerpot Island on your list of places to see.

If you’ve got the time and the means to get there, it’s absolutely worth the drive. The gorgeous natural wonder that is Flowerpot Island is just four hours away from Toronto and worth every minute.

There’s so much to do, too! Once there, you’re in the Fathom Five National Marine Park, so you can take a boat out to Flowerpot Island, visit the historic lighthouse, check out the caves and even see a sunken ship!

The flower pot-shaped rocks are what give Flowerpot Island its name. The island is only accessible by boat, but, in the warmer months, two private companies offer tours of the island. Experienced paddlers can kayak or canoe to the island, but it’s not something beginners should attempt.

Once on the island, you can spend an hour or a few hours exploring all it has to offer. Plan your trip according to what you want to see on the island! It only takes about an hour or so to get your fill of the flower pot pillars, but if you want to explore the caves and see the historic lighthouse, give yourself a few hours to be able to enjoy it.

A four to five-hour visit to the island is all you need to visit the flower pots, the lighthouse, the caves and hike the entire island loop. You can see it all and have time left over to enjoy some of the other sights at Fathom Five Marine National Park. If five hours isn’t enough time for you, you can always opt to do some backcountry camping on Flowerpot Island to get your fill!

If you’re splitting time between Flowerpot Island and the rest of the Fathom Five Marine National Park, you won’t want to miss out on seeing a shipwreck. You can go diving alongside it and explore the waters.

If one national park isn’t enough for you, head over to the neighbouring Bruce Peninsula National Park for camping, hiking and even bouldering if you’re up for it. This national park is also home to one of Ontario’s natural wonders, so you might be able to scratch two bucket list items off your list in one trip!