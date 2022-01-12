Another Ossington strip restaurant shutters in Toronto

Another Toronto restaurant has made the difficult decision not to reopen and permanently seize operations just days into the new year.

In an Instagram post, Crosley’s, located at 214 Ossington Avenue announced they are now permanently closed due to the financial effects of COVID-19.

“Crosley’s will unfortunately not be reopening and is now permanently closed. Because of the Covid impact on the business our financial partners have decided not to continue to finance the operation,” said the restaurant in a statement.

“We had a nice moment cooking and pouring wine for you all.”

Crosley’s had shared back in December that they wouldn’t be opening their restaurant after the holiday break until it was safe to do so.

The local eatery is one of many that have announced closures in Toronto this month alone.