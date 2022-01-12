This Toronto Loblaws location is home to a new restaurant concept

A next-generation quick-service restaurant concept just opened in Toronto, and it’s located inside a grocery store.

Globōl is a brand new food service that creates signature bowls inspired by international flavours and created by some of Toronto’s most recognized chefs. The restaurant recently launched its pilot eatery at Loblaws Maple Leaf Gardens, 60 Carlton Street.

“We are truly excited to benefit from the infrastructure and support of the amazing team at Loblaws and believe this novel partnership will enable us to deliver on the promise of serving a perfect meal to our customers,” said co-founder Pierre Jutras.

The Globōl grocerant, a restaurant within a grocery store, features prepared made-to-order premium meals and provides its customers with a seamless experience with the help of touch-screen kiosks, an online website and third-party delivery apps for pick up and delivery.

According to the new concept, its menu is inspired by local street food legends and their stories, farmers and mothers and fathers “whose cooking methods have been shaped by generations in their homeland and who personify the spirit of each dish.”

For example, their Butter Chicken recipe was created by co-founder Nipun Sharma’s mother, Neera Sharma.

You might also like: Toronto restaurants and bars that have permanently closed in 2022

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill named one of the best Italian restaurants in the world

La Poutine Week comes back to cities across Canada next month

“Food is one of the many joys in life; it’s a shared experience that allows people to immerse themselves in other cultures, share stories and keep memories alive,” said Jim Saufl, Vice President of Fresh Foods Corporate at Loblaws Companies.

“We’re very proud to be a part of Globōl’s journey to bring delicious and inspired menu items to Loblaw shoppers with this new grocerant concept.”

Guests can stop by the Loblaws Maple Leaf Gardens location and try it out for themselves. It’s also available to order via DoorDash and Uber Eats.