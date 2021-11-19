This Shiba Inu-inspired restaurant just opened in Toronto

Shiba Inu dogs are possibly one of the cutest breeds around. And if you think so too, then you’re in luck, a Shiba Inu-themed restaurant just opened in Toronto.

Shiba Inu Poke is a new spot serving up Korean- inspired Boba Tea and Hawaiian Poke Bowls in the shape of Shiba Inus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibainupoke (@shibainupoke)

The restaurant’s interior is covered in adorable cartoon Shiba Inus from top to bottom and they even have the cutest pillows to match.

But the love doesn’t stop there. Their poke bowls also come with Shiba Inu-shaped rice. As for their bubble tea selection, it looks pretty elaborate and absolutely refreshing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibainupoke (@shibainupoke)

You might also like: IHOP has opened its first Toronto location for takeout and delivery

A Filipino inspired space-themed restaurant has opened in Toronto

The annual Miracle holiday pop up bar opens in Toronto this week

And to top it all off, those who happen to have a Shiba Inu of their own can bring their furry friend and get a free Shiba Original Bubble Tea.

Shiba Poke is located in Toronto’s Bloor West Village at 245A Kennedy Avenue.

Shiba Poke

Address: 245A Kennedy Avenue