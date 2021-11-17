A Filipino inspired space-themed restaurant has opened in Toronto

The Hungry Moon, a food truck known for its Filipino-inspired eats, has opened its first storefront in Toronto.

They’ve travelled through time and space, serving customers at festivals like the Pumpkin Fest, Burlington Food Truck Festival, Vegandale Festival, Street Eats Market, Night Market in Mississauga, and more.

Now, The Hungry Moon has opened its first-ever storefront at 4190 Kingston Road and will be hosting a grand opening event on November 27.

They’ll be serving a variety of flavourful Filipino-styled dishes made with a modern twist. Chef Faye’s goal was to merge the traditional dishes of her childhood with new flavours and techniques.

“This restaurant will let me let out my innermost creativity to create new dishes that people will fall in love with,” said Chef Faye.

“It removes the restrictions you have on a food truck and gives me the opportunity to let my imagination run wild!”

As for the interior space, they kept that same energy, designing the restaurant to “explore the wonders of space with moon crater walls, star-studded designs, glow in the dark stickers, and a mural of their daughter and dogs to always remind them of who they are doing this for.”

Chef Faye also took advantage of the time it took to put the restaurant together to create new dishes made specifically for vegans at the Vegandale Food Festival, like “The UFO” and “Prawn Nebula.”

“I was so excited to add a vegan section to the menu. As a vegetarian myself, it felt like the menu was missing something, and Vegandale let us test out Chef Faye’s creations,” said Chris, co-founder, and owner of The Hungry Moon.

On November 27, 2021, guests will be welcomed with surprises, including special grand opening coupons, tastings, and more.

Address: 4190 Kingston Road