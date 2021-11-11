A sneak peek inside the Sheraton Centre Toronto's ongoing transformation

The Sheraton Centre Toronto has towered over downtown for nearly 50 years, but now, the hotel is getting a brand new look, both inside and out.

A transformation of the hotel’s public spaces is underway, and with large swaths of the renovations already complete, the Toronto institution began welcoming guests back in October after a 10-month shutdown.

The biggest change to the hotel so far is way up on the 43rd floor inside the Club Lounge. The 15,000-sq-ft space with panoramic views of downtown has been revamped with new flooring, furniture, decor, and walls.

It’s accessible to Marriott Bonvoy members — or guests who upgrade for $150 — and has all-day offerings, including hot breakfasts with gourmet coffee in the mornings, and, at night, a variety of drinks served up at the cocktail bar.

The reception and front desk area has also reopened. In addition to the new blue, marble, and bronze aesthetic, the space also heavily features Toronto-centric art. A piece by artist Julie Moon is prominently displayed, using 3D tiles to emulate the now buried Taddle Creek — an important former gathering spot for Indigenous people in Toronto.

Sheraton Centre’s hope with this revamp is to transform the hotel into a popular gathering place. Plans for the under-construction lobby particularly embody that, with everything from a new cafe to a cocktail bar to work spaces included.

The cafe menu, created by Executive Chef Andre Walker, is being designed to have easy-to-eat options as well as grab-and-go meals that cater to a variety of diets. The bar, an intimate space tucked away on the side of the lobby, will focus on handcrafted, locally-inspired cocktails.

The hotel’s pool, which just so happens to be the largest indoor/outdoor pool in the city, is also getting an upgrade. Not only will there be a new deck, but a new deck-side event space as well.

Crews are continuing to work away on all of the planned changes, with construction expected to finish in the first half of 2022.