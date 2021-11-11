Toronto's Sherway Gardens is getting a massive mixed-use community

If living mere steps away from a mall is your dream, then you’ll want to keep an eye out for the gargantuan development coming to Toronto’s Sherway Gardens.

The mall’s owner, Cadillac Fairview, announced their updated plans for a massive mixed-use community surrounding the shopping centre on Wednesday. The project’s master plan calls for several new buildings containing a mix of residential, office, and retail space, plus multiple new parks and open spaces.

“As we reflect on the history of how CF Sherway Gardens has evolved in the past, we are very excited to plan for its future,” said Wayne Barwise, executive vice president of development for Cadillac Fairview. “The Master Plan vision will help urbanize, enhance and create a thriving new mixed-use community.”

The first phase of the development, which will go up on the north side of Sherway Gardens, will see the construction of two new condominium buildings and two residential rental buildings reaching from 30 to 45 storeys in height. The four towers, totalling approximately 1.28 million square feet, will also have retail space and amenities. Outside, there will be a public park, an urban plaza, and a large landscaped zone along The Queensway.

Cadillac Fairview is partnering with property developer DiamondCorp to bring the new development to life.

“We look forward to partnering with Cadillac Fairview to bring quality residences to the CF Sherway Gardens Community, and working with key community stakeholders, the City and the broader community through the municipal planning consultation process to bring this vision to life,” said Stephen Diamond, CEO of DiamondCorp.