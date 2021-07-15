Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected for Toronto

Severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and the possibility of tornadoes are in store for southern Ontario on Thursday, and Toronto is expected to get caught up in it.

According to The Weather Network, due to a cold front pushing its way into the warm and humid air already hovering over the region, the potential for severe thunderstorms to develop is greater.

Severe weather is expected to hit Toronto at around 4 pm this afternoon as temperatures soar to 36°C due to the humidity.

“The strongest thunderstorms that develop on Thursday could produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. A couple of tornadoes are also possible,” said TWN.

Thunderstorms are expected to end by 11 pm, and their severity should lessen as the night progresses.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around 27°C in the evening.

The threat of thunderstorms is expected to diminish into the weekend, but clouds and rain may stick around through Saturday.

Sticky, muggy, and cloudy weather is in the forecast for the next few days.

This isn’t the last time Toronto will see severe thunderstorms. The Weather Network says we may see some stormy action next week.