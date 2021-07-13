Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto

With temperatures expected to feel like 36°C in Toronto today, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city.

According to the weather watch, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

“These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm in diameter and heavy rainfall of 50 mm within an hour,” states the release.

Environment Canada warns that large hail can damage property and cause injury.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

The weather outlook for the evening predicts showers ending overnight then cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers.

Environment Canada says rain will fall locally between 15 to 25 mm.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Bring your umbrella tonight, and stay safe.