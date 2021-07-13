Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpour expected for Toronto

Is the rain ever going to stop? Not for now. Toronto’s summer weather is bringing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall all day Tuesday.

According to The Weather Network, a stream of “atmospheric moisture” originating from the Gulf of Mexico is making the province feel sticky and humid.

Though temperatures remain below 30°C, it’ll actually feel about five to 10°C hotter throughout southern Ontario.

And with that comes the higher risk of thunderstorms.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the morning hours but it isn’t until around 2 pm, when thunderstorms are forecast to last into the evening.

Storm activity is expected to pick up again around 11 pm and into the overnight hours.

According to The Weather Network, the risk of thunderstorms is expected to last into Wednesday and the humidity may keep the city feeling hot for the next few days.