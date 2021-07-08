Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall prompts Special Weather Statement for Toronto

Bring out those umbrellas and rain boots, Toronto. The city is under a Special Weather Statement on Thursday morning due to “thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall.”

According to Environment Canada, the locally heavy rainfall expected is 30 to 50 mm.

“Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area today. Some of these showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm. Isolated amounts exceeding 50 mm will also be possible in some locations,” states the weather statement.

They add that Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area, but as of this morning, none have been issued for Toronto.

The high is expected to reach 19°C, with a low of 17°C.

Looking ahead, Friday’s weather is expected to be quite similar, with rain and thunderstorms and a high of 21°C.

The only sunny day ahead is possibly Saturday, so plan around that.

For now, don’t forget your umbrellas.