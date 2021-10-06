This new multi-sensory resto bar is coming to Toronto (PHOTOS)

A new resto-bar is coming to Toronto, and it creates a multi-sensory experience through immersive art and food.

The Fifth Social Club and the partners behind Toronto’s RendezViews, have come together to create a new, “one-of-a-kind” experience in the city, Selva.

Selva, which translates to “jungle,” brings the wonders of the tropical environment through bursts of colour and artistic creations.

Clandestinos, the visionaries behind RendezViews award-winning mural Reflections, also happens to be the creative masterminds behind the new venue design.

There’s a lot of secrecy surrounding the resto-bar, but the creators behind Selva told Daily Hive that they plan to reveal more information regarding what’s on the menu in the next few days.

But for now, as we wait in anticipation, Selva gave Daily Hive a tour and sneak peek into what can be expected once they open.

Every inch of the venue is adorned with jungle-esque artwork that glows at night with the use of black lights.

Whether guests choose to dine in the day or night, the venue offers two incredible experiences, both of which are enticing and exciting.

Picture a vacation spot that offers a new and engaging experience with each visit.

Escape the concrete jungle and dwell in the beauty of the tropical atmosphere.

An opening date has yet to be announced, but it’s safe to say the sooner, the better.

Selva

Address: 221 Richmond Street