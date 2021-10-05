Here's what's on the menu at Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt

Canada’s Wonderland Halloween Haunt has revealed its huge lineup of spooky menu items this year, and it’s sure to scare your socks off.

Nothing beats Halloween-themed treats. This year at Canada’s Wonderland, guests can treat themselves to all the best eats from comfort food to boozy drinks at the park.

Running until October 31, Halloween Haunt will be scaring park-goers as they make their way through the darkness and to their closest food vendor to grab a bite to eat.

Here’s what to expect on the ghoulish menu:

Frankenstein Funnel Cake

This green-coloured funnel cake is topped with vanilla ice cream, mixed berry compote, and chocolate sprinkles.

Guests can get it at Fightertown, Medieval Faire, and Gold Rush Funnel Cake locations.

Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake

Though not so scary, CW has its own take on the pumpkin spice craze this Halloween season.

The classic funnel cake is topped with vanilla ice cream, pumpkin spice cream cheese, drizzled with pumpkin spice syrup and sprinkled with black and white chocolate chips. It’s available at Fightertown, Medieval Faire and Gold Rush Funnel Cake locations.

Graveyard Cone Ice Cream

This black cherry charcoal-infused ice cream is served in CW’s black “graveyard cones.” It’s topped with green and black sprinkles to make it extra ghoulish. You can snag one at the Mountainside Bakery and Café.

Haunted Cake Pops

What’s Halloween without some spooky cake pops?

Boozy drinks

For the older crowd, grab an IV bag filled with the booziest drinks in the park. The boozy “Pixie Potion” combines green apple, raspberry, lemonade, and vodka to quench your thirst. “Zombie Juice” is a better-than-brains concoction of Granny Smith apple syrup, pineapple juice, lemonade, and vodka. Last but not least, the “Purple People Eater” is made with Blue Curacao, cranberry juice, grenadine, lemonade, and vodka.

Another option is “Blood Bag,” a sangria made with an infusion of red wine, pears, oranges, and apples.

Zombie Mac and Cheese Beef Burger

Your favourite burgers and fries have been zombie-fied! Bite into this burg filled with mac and cheese, with a hand-packed hormone-free artisan Ontario beef patty sandwiched between two soft charcoal buns. It also comes in a Black Bean patty option at the Marketplace.

Although these treats are enough to keep you excited for your trip to Halloween Haunt, there are a ton more goodies like the Troll Lint Poutine, Shredded Monster Poutine, Sleep with the Fish Onion Rings, and so much more.

For the complete list of menu items, click here.