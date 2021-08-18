A secret-garden-inspired immersive dining pop-up is opening in Toronto, and it’s not from who you might think.

Real estate developer Concord Adex is launching the new dining experience to celebrate the building of their Concord Canada House project — a two-tower condo development near the CN tower that’ll reach 79 storeys in height.

Inspired by the Hermès rooftop garden in Paris, the Secret Garden pop-up brings greenery, world-class food, and handmade cocktails to Concord’s downtown Toronto Presentation Centre at 88 Queens Wharf Road.

“We created the Secret Garden to give purchasers a chance to experience an immersive sanctuary; a place to feel inspired about the indoor/outdoor space offered at Concord Canada House,” said Isaac Chan, vice president of sales and marketing at Concord Adex.

The dining experience is by appointment only, but those who manage to snag a spot will experience tasty bites from Team Canada Pastry Chef Calvin Wat and specialty drinks from mixologist Henrik Tonning. The space itself has been transformed with greenery and florals, both inside about out, making for a fun ambiance and, of course, great photos.

Concord’s website says the idea behind the pop-up is to give “a glimpse of the luxury lifestyle” that can be expected at Concord’s “crown jewel development.”

For anyone wanting to try their luck at experiencing the luxury for free, there’s currently a contest going on to win a culinary experience for two at the Secret Garden. All you have to do is enter online.