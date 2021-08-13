Luxurious dessert boutique to open in Toronto's Ossington strip

Delysées Luxury Desserts is opening a new location in Toronto and is changing the way we enjoy pastries and cocktails.

The elegant dessert boutique is set to open at 131 Ossington Avenue in the next few weeks and, according to the owner and creator of Delysées, Fred Naggar, expect to be blown away.

“Ou new concept is a dessert bar. So it’s super high-end desserts mixed with cocktails,” said Naggar in an interview with Daily Hive.

Naggar and his wife found the 2,500 square foot space and transformed it into a sophisticated oasis where they will pair refreshing cocktails with boldly flavoured pastries.

“They’re going to be displayed like jewellery,” said Naggar, referring to the pastries, explaining that the display cases are refrigerated in order to ensure freshness.

They will have about 40 different kinds of desserts and 35 different kinds of macarons. Naggar’s goal is to give customers a luxurious experience the moment they step through the door.

“We’re working so, so hard to make every single little product, doesn’t matter if it’s a $3 macaron or a $50 cake, we want to make sure it’s always about perfection,” he said.

“It’s not a store, it’s not a bakery, it’s really a boutique because you walk in and it’s all about luxury, it’s all about perfection, it’s all about the flavours.”

A set date has yet to be announced, but their plan is to welcome guests in the next two to three weeks.

And to keep the experience lasting all day, Delysées Luxury Desserts will be open every day from 11 am to 11 pm.