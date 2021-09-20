Screemers is back to terrorize Toronto next month in a new location

Toronto’s most terrifying haunted attraction is returning next month with a new location and even scarier monsters.

After not being able to operate last year due to COVID-19, the infamous Screemers is back with seven fear-inducing themed mazes, over 120 scare actors, and a Midway of Horrors.

The Carnival of Carnage is a midway full of unthinkable terror where joyful laughter turns to shrieks of fear. Hold on to your loved ones, lest you become the next victim.

Krampus and an evil Santa are among the holiday joys that will haunt you in the Winter Horrorland. If you have the nerve to visit Skull Castle, you’ll be met by centuries of evil.

The most traumatizing movie characters, including Freddy Kruger, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface, have come to life in the Slasher Wax Museum.

Other haunts you can cry and scream your way through include the Zombie Prison, Haunted House, and The Darkness.

If you need some liquid courage—or to forget what you’ve just seen—visit the Vampire Lounge. Or enjoy all the thrilling rides your heart can take on the Midway of Horrors.

This year’s Screemers will take place at Assembly Park in Vaughan. Just steps from the TTC, the 28th iteration of the terrifying attraction will “bring the fear” to even more of the GTA.

Tickets are on sale now, with Screemers set to open on October 8.

When: Select dates from October 8 to 31

Where: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

Tickets: $39.95, available online. A portion of each ticket goes to Caritas, a local drug recovery centre.