Aloette to open its third Toronto location in midtown this year

Toronto French eatery Aloette is set to open its third location in the city this year, claiming a spot in midtown.

The signage is up and the upscale restaurant is getting ready to open its doors at the new 2362 Yonge Street location.

General Manager Ronnie Fishman was unable to confirm an opening date but shared with Daily Hive that they are still “a few months away” from opening the Yonge and Eglinton restaurant.

In June of last year, the eatery opened its second location, this time in Liberty Village.

News of Aloette’s latest expansion made its rounds on social media after chef and owner Patrick Kriss teased an image of a storefront back in January 2021.

In the meantime, as we await the opening of its third location, Aloette’s 171 East Liberty Street and 163 Spadina Avenue locations are currently offering take out and delivery.