John Mulaney announced as headliner for Just For Laughs Toronto

Toronto’s comedy festival has revealed a new identity along with the official dates for its 2022 event, and a major star is coming to join the fun.

The newly-rebranded Just For Laughs Toronto, formerly known as JFL42, will take place in venues across the city from September 22 to October 1.

Like previous years, the festival will present some of the biggest names in comedy, including headliner John Mulaney at Scotiabank Arena on September 22. The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian is bringing the From Scratch tour to town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs)

In 2018, Mulaney travelled the United States (hitting stops in Toronto and Vancouver) with his sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

The WGA award winner is also renowned for starring on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway, for hosting Saturday Night Live four times, and for his roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mulaney was slated to perform in Toronto in 2019 and 2020, though the shows were cancelled for a multitude of reasons. But a new year means a new opportunity to see one of the best in the biz.

Presale tickets are available on Wednesday, February 23 at 10 am EST with the presale password JFL. General sales begin on Friday, February 25 at 10 am EST at toronto.hahaha.com.

Just For Laughs Toronto also shared that a full programming announcement for this year’s festival will be coming soon. So get your funny bones ready!

When: September 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena – 40 Bay Street, Toronto

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 25, at 10 am. Presale will begin on Wednesday, February 23, at 10 am.