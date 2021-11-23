Harry Potter's Rupert Grint spotted at this popular Toronto bakery

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is in Toronto and was just spotted at one of the city’s most beloved and famous bakeries.

In an Instagram post, Lamanna’s Bakery shared a picture with the actor who made sure to check out the hype over the weekend.

According to the popular bakery, Grint stopped by with his family for strawberry shortcake donuts and a slice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamanna’s Bakery (@lamannabakery)

The bakery also shared that the actor is in Toronto for a new Netflix horror series called Cabinet of Curiosities, directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Production started back in June and is expected to end on February 14, 2022, according to Ontario Creates.