Check out Canada's Wonderland WinterFest holiday menu (PHOTOS)

Canada’s Wonderland has released its tasty menu lineup for this year’s WinterFest and they definitely scream festive.

Though their holiday attractions promise to bring more fun to the joyous season, the food alone is enough to convince you to visit the park.

From the sweetest treats to the most heartwarming meals, here are a few delicious menu items you can expect when you step through the festive dreamland that is Canada’s Wonderland WinterFest.

Holiday-themed Funnel Cake

You can never go wrong with CW’s funnel cakes, especially if they’re full of Christmas cheer! There are four flavours to choose from, Gingerbread, Eggnog, Candy Cane, and the Classic Funnel Cake. You can find these treats at Festive Funnel Cakes at International Street, North Pole, Elf Village, and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town.

French Toast

Craving some delicious French toast? Try their chocolate Banana Nutella, Mixed Berry, Strawberry French Toast, or Raisin Bread stuffed with Eggnog Cream cheese and Candy Cane bits. Perfect for those with a sweet tooth! Find these mouthwatering delights at Candy Cane Cafe.

Bubble Waffles

These plant-based bubble waffles are crispy on the outside and sweet on the inside. To top it off, they’re filled with soft-serve ice cream. You can choose from 3 appetizing combinations, Banana Nutella, Mixed Berry, or Strawberry Compote. Get your hands on these at the Candy Cane Cafe.

Turkey Dinner poutine

All the best of traditional turkey dinners pilled on top of a bed of fries. Who needs a four-course dinner when you can have it all in one bite? Find this delicious mix at the Alpen Poutinerie.

Rosy Cheeks (Holiday Limeade)

If it isn’t the cold temperature making your cheeks red, this drink sure will. The “Rosy Cheeks” is made with grenadine syrup, lime juice, and lemonade. Add some rum for a bit of a kick.

And there’s a bunch more where that came from! For the full list of menu items, click here.