Rudy on Duncan Street reopens after devastating fire

Sep 19 2022, 9:15 pm
Back in September of 2021 Rudy — one of Toronto’s top-rated burger spots — burst into flames, engulfing Duncan Street and the surrounding area in a thick cloud of smoke, leaving extensive damage in its wake.

Consequently, Rudy suffered an extended period of closure. But, almost a year to the day, the Duncan Street location has rejoined forces with its downtown counterparts, fully stocked and ready to fill orders.

 

Rudy always ranks highly amongst Torontonians, who rate it for both its quality and taste. With burger buns practically bursting at the seams with toppings and Rudy’s unmatched, one-of-a-kind signature patties.

 

Show the Duncan Street location some love and grab a burger next time you’re in the area!

Rudy

Address: 69 Duncan Street, Toronto

