ChickQueen, the Halal chicken chain that first opened in Dubai 22 years ago and swiftly made its way across the globe, announced the arrival of its new Toronto location on social media this week, teasing but not revealing the destination of the new spot.

ChickQueen is known for serving up spicy and moreish portions of grilled and fried chicken, as well as burgers, wraps, and sides that keep everyone wanting more.

The restaurant chain is currently active all over the GTA including in Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Markham, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Oakville, and Kitchener.

Though we know its newest location is set to open later this month, the exact date remains hush-hush for the time being, but there is a confirmed address: 247 Queen Street West, right in the heart of downtown.

Watch this space for further news on the official opening date!

Address: 247 Queen Street West

