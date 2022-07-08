Some Rogers customers are reporting returning (but very spotty) wireless signals

Eleven hours (and counting) into the Rogers wireless internet and mobile phone service outage, some Canadians are seeing a glimmer of hope — bars on their cell phone signal.

At around 5 am ET, Rogers subscribers began reporting internet disruptions and no cell service. People flocked to their nearest restaurants and cafes to get access to the internet in order to get work done, as the unfortunate technical problem happened on a weekday.

Now, people are seeing small bars and 3G and LTE signs return to their phones and routers.

my wifi is back, I live in ontario Brampton — Matthew Parra (@rnateoo) July 8, 2022

My cell service is back #rogersoutage — KK (@kk_xcii) July 8, 2022

But service is still very spotty for most.

so i get my cell service back for 2 minutes and it disappears again? come on dude this is insane. — Calista (@calista_vd) July 8, 2022

My internet went back on for a minute and turned off. Thanks a lot Rogers for the hope — OreoDood (@Oreo_Dood) July 8, 2022

@Rogers and back down it goes lmao, got a solid 40mins of internet and then crashhhhhh — Corey Farnham (@corey_farnham) July 8, 2022

According to reports and complaints on social media, service is flip-flopping between on and off, instead of being flat-out off as it has been for hours. Some Daily Hive employees across provinces have also reported seeing their wireless signals go in and out.

Rogers has confirmed that their technical teams working on the outage are making progress.

Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress. pic.twitter.com/BsufX2Q92Q — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

A majority of Rogers and Fido customers are still experiencing debit and credit card payment issues.

Seem to have cell service back somehow, but all ability to use debit down in my area. — mcrooke (@mcrooke3) July 8, 2022

Earlier today, the communications company said they would keep customers informed on what time their wireless services are expected to return — once they figure it out themselves.

But despite frequent public complaints and calls for an update, no particular time span has been provided.