NewsTechCanada

Some Rogers customers are reporting returning (but very spotty) wireless signals

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jul 8 2022, 8:49 pm
Some Rogers customers are reporting returning (but very spotty) wireless signals
Kamil Urban/Shutterstock

Eleven hours (and counting) into the Rogers wireless internet and mobile phone service outage, some Canadians are seeing a glimmer of hope — bars on their cell phone signal.

At around 5 am ET, Rogers subscribers began reporting internet disruptions and no cell service. People flocked to their nearest restaurants and cafes to get access to the internet in order to get work done, as the unfortunate technical problem happened on a weekday.

Now, people are seeing small bars and 3G and LTE signs return to their phones and routers.

But service is still very spotty for most.

According to reports and complaints on social media, service is flip-flopping between on and off, instead of being flat-out off as it has been for hours. Some Daily Hive employees across provinces have also reported seeing their wireless signals go in and out.

Rogers has confirmed that their technical teams working on the outage are making progress.

A majority of Rogers and Fido customers are still experiencing debit and credit card payment issues.

Earlier today, the communications company said they would keep customers informed on what time their wireless services are expected to return — once they figure it out themselves.

But despite frequent public complaints and calls for an update, no particular time span has been provided.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Tech
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.