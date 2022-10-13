Rocketman transit app shutting down for good next month

Rocketman, one of Toronto’s most popular transit apps, is shutting down for good next month.

In an update on its website, Rocketman shared that November 17, 2022, will be the last day the app is useable.

“Since 2019, the Rocketman team has worked hard to provide commuters peace of mind. We’ve built a strong community of Canadians going from A to B and are incredibly proud of the value we’ve delivered,” the statement reads.

”We’ve sadly had to make the difficult decision to shut down the Rocketman app (iOS and Android) and its services on November 17, 2022.”

Rocketman did not cite a reason for the shutdown. It pointed users to Moovit, Google Maps, and Transit as alternative apps to use as of November 18.

Widely regarded as Toronto’s most accurate transit app, Rocketman provides real-time bus and streetcar wait times, crowding volumes, and delay alerts.

Rocketman was originally developed in 2011 to serve TTC riders but has since expanded to more than 99 Canadian cities. The app serves public transit agencies including GO Transit, Vancouver’s TransLink, the Calgary C-Train, and Edmonton Transit.