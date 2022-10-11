The TTC is rerouting the 506 Carlton Streetcar again

After more than a month of confusing route changes and scarce replacement buses, the TTC is once again rerouting the 506 Carlton Streetcar.

To get around the “numerous important construction projects” taking place, service will completely avoid Carlton Street and College Street between Ossington Avenue and Parliament Street.

Instead, replacement buses will run along parallel East-West streets, and streetcars will divert onto Dundas Street.

A replacement 506C bus will run between Ossington Station and Castle Frank Station via Ossington Avenue, Harbord Street, Hoskin Avenue, Queen’s Park, University Avenue, Gerrard Street, and Parliament Street.

The TTC noted that replacement buses and streetcars will not stop at College Station. Instead, customers can board 505 Dundas or 506 Carlton streetcars at Dundas Station and St Patrick Station, or a 506C Carlton bus at Queen’s Park Station.

Dedicated Wheel-Trans service will be available through the diversion area.

The service changes, which come into effect on Thursday, October 13, will speed up trip times and improve customer service, the TTC said. They will remain in place until at least the end of the year, pending the completion of construction.

“We know the diversions along the 506 route have been inconvenient and confusing for our customers,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary in a release.

“With this new approach, we hope that we can provide consistency, and better service for customers who use the route regularly. We will continue to monitor customer feedback and adjust service if required to provide the best experience possible.”

The TTC said it would communicate the rerouted routes via social media, digital media, cards on poles, and signs in stations. Transit ambassadors will also be stationed along the 506 route to direct customers.

Service for the 506 has been disrupted since early September as the TTC and the City of Toronto undertake several construction projects, including replacing streetcar tracks, upgrading cycling infrastructure, and repairing hydro utilities, across the route.