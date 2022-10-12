Toronto activists install temporary bus lane in clever scheme to call out John Tory (PHOTOS)

Transit advocacy organization TTCriders prove that actions speak louder than words in the city of Toronto.

While the majority of residents were still sleeping, the activists installed a temporary, albeit long overdue, bus lane on Dufferin Street. It was a clever scheme to call out Mayor John Tory.

“Our volunteers just did in 20 minutes what John Tory couldn’t get done in eight years. Surely Toronto’s Mayor and City Council can move faster to prioritize buses and streetcars, not just here on Dufferin, but across the city,” says TTCriders member Vincent Puhakka.

Our volunteers just did in 20 minutes what John Tory and Council couldn’t get done in 8 years – they installed a pop-up #TTC bus lane on Dufferin Street. #topoli pic.twitter.com/6Fo1WvfBht — TTCriders (@ttcriders) October 12, 2022

The group says painting pavement is the easy part. Now they’re asking all city council candidates to commit to installing more bike lanes. “Finding the leadership to make them happen in Toronto is hard.”

Painting bus lanes is easy but finding the leadership to make them happen in Toronto is hard. We’re asking all #topoli candidates to commit to installing 10 more bus lanes in the next 4 years. Take our pledge to vote for improved #TTC service: https://t.co/movPpjPCpc pic.twitter.com/ewb2EkKk1V — TTCriders (@ttcriders) October 12, 2022

Those who noticed the freshly painted bus lane on Dufferin Street this morning expressed their excitement online, while at the same time condemning the city’s slow response.

Toronto has a new bus lane! It’s really disappointing that the city didn’t care enough to do this, but very grateful to @ttcriders for quickly improving transit pic.twitter.com/j2lNA2bZTm — Jamie (she/they) (@TransitThinker) October 12, 2022

Puhakka says the paint will wash away “soon” but TTCriders’ need for more bus lanes will remain. “Rapid transit projects are years away. Giving priority to buses and streetcars will help tens of thousands of people and can be done cheaply and quickly.”

According to the group, more designated bus lanes result in faster and more reliable transit service which will only encourage more people to take transit and reduce traffic congestion.

The Dufferin bus, in particular, gets over 40,000 riders every day, the group says.