Historic Toronto music venue is coming back with a new name and festival

A historical name in Toronto’s music scene has a new look and is celebrating by bringing back their music fest this year.

The building, located at 722 College Street, has been renovated to accommodate the new Axis Club, formerly known as The Mod Club.

Bringing back its All Axis Festival on September 9 and 10, the venue remains an important staple in the Toronto arts and music scene despite the break in operations.

The venue holds up to 618 people and includes a state-of-the-art sound system, lighting system, and several 4k cameras for live broadcasts.

The festival gives “fans, artists and industry partners a full access first look at the newly updated venue, including a reveal of the new production and hybrid set-up, built to produce the ultimate music fan experiences,” according to organizers.

The club aims to connect fans through live events, in-person, and virtually. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Unison Benevolent Fund, according to The Axis Club.

As for the performers’ list, that is yet to be disclosed. But keep an eye out for an announcement to come this summer!